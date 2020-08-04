AFC Telford want to sign ex-Birmingham City and Stevenage striker Jack Storer, as per a report by the Shropshire Star.

The forward has been training with the National League North side and they want to sign him on a permanent deal in preparation for next season.

Storer, who is 22 years old, will be a familiar name to Birmingham fans having spent time in the past on the books with the Midlands side.

He joined the Blues from Stevenage in 2016 and went onto make five appearances for their first-team. He also spent time away from the Championship side at Yeovil Town, Gloucester City and Solihull Moors.

Storer was released by Birmingham two years ago and subsequently moved to Scotland to join Partick Thistle. He has also since had stints in non-league at Redditch United and Mickleover Sports.

He is now wanted by AFC Telford and their boss Gavin Cowan has said, as per the Shropshire Star: “Jack is still coming in, we’ve been looking at him for a while and we are in discussions to try to sign him.

“There are just some details to sort, we have to be delicate with the finances and budget, we’re trying to work something out to get him in.”

AFC Telford finished 14th in the sixth tier last term and have ambitions of climbing up the league table next season.

Bringing Storer to the club would be a shrewd bit of business and he will be eager to climb back up the footballing ladder.

Should Telford sign Storer?