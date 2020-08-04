Former Celtic forward Charlie Nicholas has tipped both Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion to bid for star striker Odsonne Edouard as reported by the Express.

Edouard has been linked with a move to Elland Road this summer with him valued at around £30million by the SPL champions.

The Frenchman scored a hat-trick in Celtic’s opening game of the 2020/21 season as they thrashed Hamilton 5-1.

Arsenal, Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Leeds have all been linked with the clinical striker and Nicholas has claimed that if Edouard wants to leave then a move away will happen.

“If Edouard wants to leave then it will happen,” Nicholas said. “I do think it would take a sizeable fee, whether that is £25 or £30million. “I don’t see Arsenal making a move for him but I could see Everton, West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United or Leicester City making bids.”

“Leicester is the one of interest because Brendan Rodgers rates him so highly and was the one who signed him for Celtic. He knows he can trust Edouard to play the way he wants.”

“That is important because I don’t see him fitting into an Everton or a Newcastle, but he might suit a Leeds United and would also do well at Leicester.”

Edouard has signalled his intent and made it clear that he wants to stay at Celtic to help them secure a tenth SPL title in a row but if a large offer does materialise, a transfer to England isn’t completely out of the question.

Should Odsonne Edouard stay at Celtic?