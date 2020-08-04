Celtic have held talks with recently released Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The experienced forward is on the Hoops’ radar as Neil Lennon’s side look to boost their attacking options this summer.

Fletcher, who is 33 years old, is a available after leaving Sheffield Wednesday after four years with the Championship side. He is believed to have a lot of interest in him and will have to decide his next move.

The Scotland international was a key player for the Owls and scored 38 goals in 136 games for the Yorkshire outfit.

Fletcher hasn’t played in his native country for 11 years. He left Hibernian to join Burnley in 2009 and has since also played for the likes of Wolves and Sunderland, as well as a brief stint in France at Marseille on loan.

He would give Celtic more options and depth up front and something different to what they already have. They are looking to further assert their dominance of Scottish football ahead of Rangers again next season by winning yet another title.

Losing Fletcher for nothing was a blow for Sheffield Wednesday, especially after his impressive campaign this past term. However, it is set to be a summer of transition for Garry Monk’s side and they will be eager to replace him over the coming weeks.

They have been linked with making a permanent move for Wigan Athletic’s Josh Windass, as covered by The72.

Should Celtic sign Fletcher?