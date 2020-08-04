Hull City need to start bolstering their squad ahead of League One next season.

It appears Grant McCann will be kept by the Tigers as they prepare for life in the third tier for the first time in 15 years.

Hull need to get their recruitment right this summer and need players who have experience of playing in that division.

One player they should move for is recently released Doncaster Rovers winger Kieran Sadlier, who will be weighing up his options.

He may have Championship interest in him this summer but the Yorkshire could try and tempt him with a move to the KCOM Stadium.

Sadlier, who is 25 years old, impressed for Doncaster in the past campaign and scored 12 goals and gained six assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

McCann signed him for Donny from Cork City in 2018 and Sadlier also worked under the Tigers boss at Peterborough United so could potentially link up with him for a third time over the coming weeks.

Prior to his move to the Keepmoat Stadium, Sadlier had previously had spells at West Ham United, St Mirren, Peterborough United and Sligo Rovers.

He found a home at Donny and was a favourite amongst their fans. However, after an impressive past two terms he has left the club for free and is considering his next career move.

Should Hull make a swoop for him to boost their attacking options? Let us know in the poll below.

Should Hull move for Sadlier?