West Bromwich Albion are plotting a move for Hull City midfielder Leonardo da Silva Lopes according to Football Insider.

The midfielder scored two goals and provided three assists in 40 Championship appearances and was certainly one of the shining lights in what was an otherwise shambolic second half of the campaign for the Tigers.

Following the losses of Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki in January, Hull endured a torrid run of form which saw them subsequently relegated from the Championship.

However, Slaven Bilic is now ready to offer Lopes a pathway to the Premier League for next season.

The 21-year-old only arrived at Hull last summer but they now face a real struggle to keep hold of the highly-rated youngster.

The Lisbon-born midfielder has represented Portugal at under-20 level and still has two years remaining on his contract with Hull.

However, with the Tigers looking to recoup funds, they could be forced into selling some more of their prized assets and Lopes certainly fits into that category.

West Brom are looking to bring in midfield reinforcements with the departure of long-serving veteran Chris Brunt and with Gareth Barry unlikely to extend his stay with the club.

The Baggies won promotion back to the top-flight and are eager to add fresh faces to their squad ahead of the new season and Lopes being available for a bargain fee could represent an astute piece of business by Slaven Bilic.

With West Brom having already purchased Grosicki from Hull in January, could Bilic be eyeing up another potential swoop from the Tigers?

Would Leonarda da Silva Lopes be a good signing for West Brom?