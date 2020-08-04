Morecambe have completed the signing of Liam McAlinden as confirmed by the club website.

The 26-year-old striker started his career with Wolves and had flirtations with the first team, making 14 appearances during his six years at the club. He was loaned out at many times and played for the likes of Fleetwood Town, Shrewsbury Town and Crawley Town before he was released. McAlinden would then play for Exeter but only score six goals during his two years at St James Park. His move to Cheltenham Town was worse and he never made a league appearance for them. He has since been in non-league football and most recently at Stockport County.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international is now back in the EFL after signing a contract with Morecambe. They need some extra firepower to avoid another relegation battle and they believe that McAlinden’s time in non-league football has made him a better player than the last time he was in the EFL.

Following the signing, McAlinden said: “The gaffer is really enthusiastic about the season and I’m looking forward to getting going. As a player, I like to get in behind and make good runs for others and hopefully I can create a lot of chances and score a lot of goals.

“Last season was a good one for me and I’m looking forward to getting back into the League and kicking on again.

“I was at Wolves from the age of seven to 22 and made my debut. I had a few loan moves and had two seasons at Exeter with two-play off finals before a move the Cheltenham.

“It’s been the strangest summer I’ve known. It’s been really different for all players so I’m delighted to get things done early and I snatched the gaffer’s hand off when he offered me a deal here and I’m looking forward to getting going.’’

