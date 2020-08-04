QPR are set to beat Middlesbrough to the signing of Northampton Town’s Charlie Goode according to a report from Football Insider.

The 25-year-old defender came through the Fulham youth system but was released and had to rebuild his career in non-league football. He would play for the likes of Harefield United, Hadley and Hendon before being signed up by Scunthorpe United in 2015. He would go on to make over 60 appearances for the Iron before moving onto Northampton Town, firstly on loan and then later on a permanent deal, in 2019.

Goode has been an impressive performer at the Cobblers, leading them to promotion from Sky Bet League Two via the play-offs this season. But while Northampton would like to keep their star defender now that they are in Sky Bet League One, that will be a tough job considering that his contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Both QPR and Middlesbrough have expressed an interest in signing him this summer. The R’s need to replace Grant Hall, coincidentally the man Middlesbrough want Goode to partner after they signed the former QPR captain.

But while Middlesbrough would have been hopeful to sign Goode, it appears that QPR are going to win the race to get him. The report doesn’t say why the West London side are more likely to sign the 6ft 5in defender but location may play a factor. Many players like to move to London clubs due to the lure of living in the capital and that might be why Goode is leaning towards a QPR move.

