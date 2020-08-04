Leeds United have set their sights on Reading midfielder Michael Olise ahead of a summer move according to Football Insider.

The Frenchman has established himself in the senior side for the Royals in the final third of the campaign having impressed for the youth team.

Olise is the second Reading player that Leeds have shown an interest in with them also eyeing up a swoop for John Swift but they face competition from Premier League side Sheffield United who have already had a bid rejected for Swift.

18-year-old Olise is highly regarded by Reading and they are believed to be eager to keep him at the club but with Leeds able to offer him Premier League football it could become a difficult challenge.

Olise can play as an attacking midfielder as well as in central midfield and made 13 appearances for the Royals last season as he looked to establish himself in the starting XI.

He has been capped by France at under-18 level and has now made a total of 27 first-team appearances for Reading. Olise is contracted to the Championship side until the summer of 2022.

Leeds are looking to add fresh faces to their squad ahead of their forthcoming Premier League campaign and although Olise may not be a regular starter for Bielsa should he make the switch, he is certainly one to watch for the future.

His versatility in midfield also makes him an asset and with the recent financial crisis due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Leeds may be able to get their man on a cut-price bargain deal this summer.

Would Michael Olise be a good signing for Leeds United?