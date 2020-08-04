Australian side Macarthur FC have confirmed on their official club website that former Blackburn Rovers and Rotherham United striker Matt Derbyshire Has joined the club.

Former Blackburn Rovers youngster Matt Derbyshire has been playing in Cyprus with Omonia Nicosia for the past four years. Now, the striker has embarked on a new adventure outside of England.

Derbyshire has signed for Australian side Macarthur FC, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with the club. Upon the announcement, former Blackburn Rovers man Brett Emerton – who is now one of Macarthur’s ambassador’s – welcomed his former teammate Derbyshire to the club. He said:

“Having played with Matt at Blackburn, I know he will be a perfect fit for the club, an out and out striker. He has three young boys and some family here in Australia. It will be a great opportunity for them to see him play.”

Derbyshire, now 34, came through Blackburn’s youth academy and went on to play 86 times for the club, scoring 20 goals and laying on seven assists.

He enjoyed a prolific stint with Olympiacos after leaving Blackburn, returning to England with Nottingham Forest. With Forest, Derbyshire scored 12 goals in 51 appearances, spending time out on loan with Oldham Athletic and Blackpool before signing for Rotherham United.

Derbyshire remained with Rotherham for two years before moving to Cyprus with Omonia Nicosia, where he scored an impressive 64 goals in 117 appearances.

Now, Derbyshire will be looking to impress with Macarthur in their first season in the A-League.

