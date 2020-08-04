Leeds United are interested in a deal for £18million rated central defender Marcos Senesi according to Martin Flores from Radio Continental on Twitter.

The Yorkshire giants won promotion back to the Premier League but will need to make defensive reinforcements ahead of the forthcoming campaign with Ben White having returned to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion.

Fellow defender Gaetano Berardi’s future is also unclear meaning Liam Cooper is the only other recognised centre-back and manager Marcelo Bielsa will want to address that this summer.

Senesi plays for Dutch side Feyenoord and manager Dick Advocaat is believed to be reluctant to allow the 23-year-old to leave and it could take an offer of at least £18million to prise him away.

Senesi joined the club from San Lorenzo last summer and made 25 appearances in the Dutch league becoming a regular starter under Advocaat.

At such a young age for a defender there is plenty of room for development but he appears to be a good prospect for the future.

Leeds are still eager to try and bring White back to Elland Road but with competition from elite Premier League sides and Brighton manager Graham Potter claiming he will be “in his plans” it could be a long shot to see him in a Leeds shirt next season.

Should Leeds pursue Senesi this summer he would need time to bed into the demands of the Premier League and coming from abroad but he could prove to be an astute signing by Marcelo Bielsa.

