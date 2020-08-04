Carlisle United have completed the signing of Gavin Reilly as confirmed by the club website.

The 27-year-old striker came through the youth system of Queen of the South and would make over 100 appearances for them over his five years at the club. He was also loaned out to Gretna 2008 during his time there. This earned him a move to Hearts where he scored 14 goals in 28 appearances. He was once again loaned out, this time to Dunfermline. Reilly would move on to St Mirren where he scored 19 goals during his one year there, an impressive total that would get him signed by Bristol Rovers. Again while he scored 14 goals, he was loaned out to Cheltenham Town and was released this summer.

Reilly now has a new club after signing a one-year contract with Carlisle with the option of another 12 months. He’ll be hoping to lead the line upfront and score the goals which will push them further up Sky Bet League Two.

Following the completion of the signing, Reilly said: “Gavin is actually someone we looked at trying to bring to the football club back in January, from Bristol Rovers.

“He was one of those ‘spinning plates’ I spoke about. He was keen to come here, and we were keen to take him, but Bristol Rovers changed their manager and Gavin ended up coming onto the pitch from the bench, which meant that he’d played for two clubs in one season (Bristol and Cheltenham). FA rules meant he couldn’t play for anyone else during that season.

“I’m obviously delighted we’ve managed to make it work this time around and, importantly, he’s our player rather than being here on a loan basis.”

