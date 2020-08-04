West Bromwich Albion have held ‘informal’ talks with Queens Park Rangers over the possible multi-million pound signing of Eberechi Eze according to The Guardian.

Eze is attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs including West Brom along with the likes of West Ham United and Crystal Palace with the latter reported to have had a bid rejected yesterday.

The winger scored 14 goals and provided eight assists in a stunning Championship campaign which has made him one of the most exciting young players outside the Premier League.

Palace are believed to have made an offer of around £12million but Rangers are holding out for closer to £16million for their rising star.

The Eagles are likely to return with a higher offer but face competition from the Hammers who have previously scouted Eze due to his ever-growing reputation.

West Brom are said to have held ‘informal’ talks with the London club over a possible transfer but with finances strained due to the Coronavirus pandemic it remains to be seen if Slaven Bilic’s side will be able to compete financially for his signature.

The Baggies have seen Grady Diangana return to parent club West Ham with uncertainty over his future and whether they will be able to bring him back to the Hawthorns.

Should they be unable to bring Diangana back, they will need to replace him and Eze could be a viable alternative. Both wingers have enjoyed thoroughly impressive seasons and the signing of Eze would undoubtedly be a real coup for West Brom.

Would Eberechi Eze be a good signing for West Brom?