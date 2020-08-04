According to the Daily Mail, Nottingham Forest, Swansea City and Huddersfield Town are all keen on free agent defender Kieron Freeman after he was released by Sheffield United.

After being released by Premier League side Sheffield United, defender Kieron Freeman is a free agent. The Welsh defender will be on the lookout for a new club and now, it has been claimed that three Championship sides are showing an interest.

Freeman is rumoured to be on the radars of Swansea City, Huddersfield Town and former club Nottingham Forest. As a free agent, Freeman will be available for nothing this summer and a Championship return could be on the cards.

Freeman made his breakthrough into senior football with Nottingham Forest, appearing only twice for the senior side while spending time out on loan with Mansfield Town and Notts County before moving to Forest’s rivals Derby County.

27 appearances and three loan spells later, Freeman left Derby to join Sheffield United in 2014, who he had previously spent time on loan with. Freeman’s five years with the Blades brought 17 goals and 14 assists in 141 appearances but he fell out of favour at Bramall Lane, with George Baldock locking down the starting spot at right-back.

Now, available for nothing, it will be interesting to see where Freeman will be playing his football come the start of next season.

Out of the clubs linked, where do you think Freeman should move? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Nottingham Forest news, fresh rumours have emerged surrounding one of the club’s prized assets – find out more about that here.

Who should Freeman join this summer?