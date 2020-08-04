West Bromwich Albion youngster Rico Richards has signed a new three-year-deal with the club as confirmed on their official website.

Richards is one of the most promising young players in the Albion academy and had attracted the interest of a host of clubs prior to him signing a new contract.

The 16-year-old has unquestionable talent and is highly regarded by the West Brom hierarchy who are understandably delighted to see one of their youngsters commit their future.

Academy Manager Richard Stevens said: “This is great news for the club and exciting for all concerned.”

“It’s not a secret that we have lost some young players to other clubs in recent times. But this shows the continuing commitment of the club to the programme and it’s great for the academy to see that the pathway for elite young footballers remains clear.”

The teenager has already featured for the West Brom under 16’s, under 18’s and under 23’s despite his tender years whilst also having made four appearances for the England under 16’s national side.

Richards has revealed his delight at signing a new deal with the club and said: “I’m delighted that everything has been sorted out and I can now get on with my football.”

“I can’t wait to get started again – I just want to keep on developing my game and Albion is the best place for me to do that. It’s an exciting time for the club.”

It is no secret that West Brom have lost some of their exciting young prospects in recent years with the departures of Louie Barry to Barcelona and Morgan Rogers to Manchester City and so this is a deal which will be even more satisfying for the club.