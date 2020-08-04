Speaking in his ‘unveiling’ press conference this morning, new Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock addressed speculation surrounding transfers.

Middlesbrough made Grant Hall the first signing of the Warnock era, with the defender arriving as a free agent following his release from Warnock’s former side Queens Park Rangers.

The Boro boss is looking for a ‘rebuild’ at the Riverside, as he hopes to improve on their poor season last time out. The club finished in 17th, just five points above the relegation zone.

When asked about his transfer plans, Warnock responded:

“I know the type of player that I want in areas that I want.

“Strikers are going to be difficult. You need to get better than what you have and looking at players available for the money we’ve got, there aren’t many better than what we’ve got.

“If I can get another signing over the line this week i’ll be pleased.”

It seems as though the 71-year old is prioritising a striker, but doesn’t want to spend big. Middlesbrough have just two forwards in the first-team squad in Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga.

Warnock’s concern is that despite having this tried and tested Championship duo at their disposal, alongside the recently released Rudy Gestede, Middlesbrough were the lowest scorers in the division, and have been for the last three consecutive seasons.

“We’re trying to bring players in who have a value but the main thing is to challenge at the other end and to score more goals.

“To be the bottom goalscorers for three seasons is a disgrace, quite frankly.”