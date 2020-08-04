Former Charlton Athletic and West Ham player Mark Robson has completed a return to Peterborough United, with the club confirming his appointment as assistant manager on their official club website.

Peterborough United have been on the lookout for a new assistant manager since Darren Ferguson’s previous number two Gavin Strachan left the club to take up a role with Scottish giants Celtic. Now, the League One side have confirmed the return of a familiar face.

Mark Robson has returned for a second spell alongside Darren Ferguson at Peterborough United. He leaves his role in the England youth set-up to make a return to London Road before the 2020/21 campaign.

Upon the announcement of Robson’s appointment, he spoke to the club’s official website about the move. He said that it was a “no-brainer” to return to the club after a successful previous stint.

“It is great to be back,” he said.

“I have some really good memories of working at the club and there are still quite a few familiar faces including of course the chairman, who I want to thank for granting me this opportunity to come back to a club where we enjoyed success.

“During my two years at the club we got promoted to the Championship and stayed in the Championship the first year so that would be great if we can do that again.

“When Darren gave me a call about a month ago we had a discussion and it was something that really appealed to me. It was a no-brainer. The FA have been great during this time and I thank them for that. I really enjoyed working for the FA.

“I love being out there on the grass with the players and they seem a really good group and I am looking forward to working with them and hopefully helping them. It does feel a little bit like I have come home in terms of the football club. I learned a lot during my time at the FA and hopefully, I can take that into this role.”

Robson, who played for West Ham and Charlton Athletic among others during his career, started as a coach with the Addicks before moving onto Gillingham. After spending time coaching with the pair, Robson linked up with Peterborough United in 2010.

In his time at London Road, Robson helped Ferguson and fellow coach Kevin Russell to promotion and helped them maintain a spot in the Championship before departing to take up the manager’s role at Barnet.

Since then, Robson has gone on to coach with Norwich City, Aston Villa and worked in the England set up prior to his latest move.

