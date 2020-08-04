According to BBC Tees Sport, out of contract Middlesbrough duo George Friend and Marvin Johnson have both been offered new deals.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock confirmed the news to the local radio station, confirming there are contracts on the table for the two players. However, there is no update as to whether terms have been agreed upon.

George Friend has been at the club since 2012, playing over 300 times for the Teessiders since arriving from Doncaster Rovers for around £100,000. Since then he has become a fan-favourite, a captain of the club and he was a huge part of their promotion-winning campaign back in 2016.

Marvin Johnson signed for Middlesbrough in 2017 under then-manager Garry Monk and has played 60 times scoring three goals and registering eight assists.

Both players were an integral part of Neil Warnock’s set up in the closing stages of last season. With the veteran taking over with just eight games to go, Middlesbrough were in serious threat of being relegated to League One. However, he was able to stop the rot and grind out results, with Johnson and Friend impressing him during that time.

Speaking to the club’s official website a few weeks ago, Warnock stated:

“It’s been a pleasure to have lads like that. They have given me everything.

“I’ve never seen Marvin play better than he has these past few weeks. He’s done his cause no harm at all.

“And George is George. He has been exemplary both on and off the field.”

It was speculated the duo would be offered new deals. Ryan Shotton, Dani Ayala, Adam Clayton, and Rudy Gestede have already left the club having not been offered new contracts.