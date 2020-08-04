Middlesbrough and Norwich City have made approaches to sign PSG’s Loic Mbe Soh according to a report from French publication L’Equipe via Inside Futbol.

The 19-year-old defender is a potential star of the future. He became a professional with PSG in 2018 and has been a captain of their B side on many appearances. He has also captained the French U20s, showing how highly regarded he is as a youngster. Recently, he has made a few appearances for the PSG first team and was nominated for the World Golden Boy 2020 award.

But despite the fact he is so highly regarded, PSG are considering selling him. Because of their ability to pretty much sign who they want due to the amount of money they have to spend, it is very difficult for youngsters to break through into the first team and become their key players. This is why PSG are considering selling Mbe Soh now so he can progress and reach the potential many think he can.

Sensing an opportunity to sign someone who could become a French international in future, two teams that will be playing in the Sky Bet Championship next season have made tenative approaches for Mbe Soh. These teams are Middlesbrough, who came close to being relegated this season, and Norwich who came bottom of the Premier League. Both teams will be looking at the top of the Championship going into next season and while Mbe Soh is nowhere near a proven player, they see his potential and hope he can be a star for them.

Would Mbe Soh be a good signing for either Middlesbrough or Norwich?