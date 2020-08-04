According to Wales Online (via Teesside Live) Championship side Swansea City are weighing up a move for free agent Dani Ayala, who was recently released from Middlesbrough.

Ayala spent seven years at Middlesbrough following a move from Norwich City, playing over 200 times for the North-East club. He was ultimately not offered a new contract at the end of last season, meaning he became a free agent.

The Spaniard helped Boro to the Premier League, securing promotion in the 2015-16 campaign, as Aitor Karanka’s side finished in second place on the final day of the season.

During that campaign, Middlesbrough kept the most amount of clean sheets and conceded the lowest amount of goals in the division.

Steve Cooper’s Swansea side are hoping to reign in spending in this summers transfer window and are looking for cheaper and experience options instead.

Swansea have identified Ayala as a potential target and given his many years playing at this level, he could present Cooper with exactly what he’s looking for.

If he was to sign for the Swans, he would be competing with the likes of Joe Rodon, Mike van der Hoorn and Ben Cabango, although he would be expected to slot straight into the first-team picture.

Following Ayala’s release, Middlesbrough have signed Grant Hall, another free agent after he had failed to agree fresh terms with his former club Queens Park Rangers. Hall became new manager Neil Warnock’s first signing as Boro boss having taken over at The Riverside last month.