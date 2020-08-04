Brentford are close to agreeing a fee to sign Peterborough United’s Ivan Toney according to a report from STV journalist Raman Bhardwaj.

Toney has been one of the stars of the season in Sky Bet League One for Peterborough. Over the last two seasons for the Posh, Toney has scored 48 goals which has marked him out as one of the top young strikers in the EFL. With Peterborough failing to get promoted from League One this season, though they might blame the fact the season was ended early and decided on Points Per Game for that, Toney is now set to depart with several teams chasing his signature.

Brentford are one of the teams chasing the signature of Toney with Celtic also reported to be in the race. In fact the report here says that Celtic had made a bid of £5m which had been rejected. But while the Scottish giants will have to work on a new deal if they want to sign Toney, it appears that Brentford might be the ones to pull it off.

This report states that the Bees are close to agreeing on a fee for Toney which would bring him closer to West London. But whether he ends up at Brentford depends on what happens later today. It is the biggest game in Brentford’s recent history as they take on West London rivals Fulham in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final. If they win, they get promoted and Toney is even more likely to join the Bees.

Would Toney be a good signing for Brentford?