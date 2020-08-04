Queens Park Rangers have rejected a £12million bid from Crystal Palace for Eberechi Eze as reported by The Daily Mail.

Rangers are believed to be holding out for around £18million with the Eagles somewhat distant from their valuation based on their initial bid.

West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion are also interested in Eze with the Championship hotshot on many club’s transfer shopping lists this summer.

The 22-year-old scored 14 goals last season for QPR as he produced a host of impressive performances emphasising why he is one of the brightest talents outside the Premier League.

Palace are expected to return with an increased offer for Eze to further test the water as they look to secure the signing of the young starlet.

Roy Hodgson’s side are looking to add attacking players to their squad this summer and see Eze as an ideal replacement for winger Wilfried Zaha who has already expressed his desire to leave the club.

However, Palace are still yet to receive any concrete offers for Zaha and the transfer of Eze could depend on whether or not they are able to offload Zaha.

The London club will need to ensure they act fast if they are to win the race for Eze with West Ham and West Brom both interested and either club could swoop in if Palace dither over the transfer fee.

West Ham have already sent scouts to watch Eze and have been impressed with what they have seen whilst the winger scored a fine individual goal against West Brom when they played each other on the final day of the Championship season.

