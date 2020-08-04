Birmingham City have confirmed that veteran goalkeeper and Salford City target Lee Camp has left the club upon the expiry of his deal, announcing the departure on their official club website.

As covered here on The72 last month, Salford City are interested in signing veteran goalkeeper Lee Camp. The Ammies are looking to recruit some new players to allow them to push for promotion in the 2020/21 campaign. Now, a fresh update has emerged regarding Camp’s situation at St Andrew’s.

Birmingham City have confirmed that Camp will not be remaining at the club beyond his deal. The ‘keeper’s contract came to an end at the end of last month and no new contract will be signed, allowing Camp to look for a new club as a free agent.

The club released an official statement regarding Camp’s departure, hailing the 35-year-old for his personality on and off the field, highlighting his “cult status” among supporters.

The news will come as music to the ears of Salford City, with the door now open for them to come in with an offer if they wish.

Camp’s departure brings an end to his two years with the club. He maintained a spot in the Blues’ starting 11, playing in 86 games across all competitions. In the process, he kept 20 clean sheets.

