Scunthorpe United have confirmed on their official club website that former Luton Town striker Aaron Jarvis has signed from Sutton United.

Striker Aaron Jarvis has been out of the Football League since departing Luton Town in the summer of 2019. Jarvis left the Hatters at the end of his contract and now, it has been confirmed that the striker has returned to the top four divisions.

Scunthorpe United have moved to bring in Jarvis from Sutton United, confirming his arrival on Monday afternoon. Jarvis has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Glanford Park outfit and expressed his delight about the move on Twitter. He said:

“Delighted to have signed for @SUFCOfficial for the next two years. Big thanks to @Specialist4S #UTI“

https://twitter.com/aaronnjarviss/status/1290318528596398081

Standing at 6ft 2in, Jarvis will be hoping to be a problem for League Two defenders. He will be looking to prove himself after dropping out of the Football League by helping Scunthorpe United in their efforts to improve on last season 20th place finish.

Jarvis started out with Basingstoke and after proving to be a prolific goalscorer for the non-league outfit signed for Luton Town in 2017. Jarvis spent time on loan with Boreham Wood and Falkirk, featuring 14 times and scoring two goals for the Hatters.

Sutton United then signed Jarvis in 2019 and after a brief loan with Hemel Hempstead returned to the club.

Are you happy with Jarvis’ arrival at Scunthorpe United? Let us know your thoughts on his arrival in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Scunthorpe United news, one of the club’s former defenders has made a move to a League One side – find out more here.

Happy with Jarvis' arrival?