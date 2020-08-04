Speaking to the Banbury Cake, Oxford United manager Karl Robinson has confirmed talks over a new deal for Cameron Brannagan are ongoing but was unfazed by the possibility of losing him for nothing next year.

Over the course of the season, Oxford United midfielder Cameron Brannagan has been linked with a move away from the club. As covered here on The72, Leeds United are among the sides to have been linked with Brannagan.

Now, Oxford boss Karl Robinson has offered a comment on Brannagan’s situation. With a year remaining on his contract with the club, the U’s are in ongoing talks over a new deal for Brannaga. However, Robinson seemed unfazed by the prospect of losing the midfield star for nothing next year.

“We’re speaking about a new contract,” he said.

“That’s as much as I can tell you. No player will walk out of this building just because they’ve got a year left for less money than we think they’re worth.



“One year is still one year. I don’t think anybody has got that much time to wait for someone any more.

“If I was trying to sign Rob Dickie or Cameron Brannagan and I said ‘we’ll wait for you on a free in 12 months’, there’s a high probability I won’t be the manager.

“It’s the same price whether they’ve got one year or two years left and all the agents know that’s the stance we take.”

Brannagan, 24, played an important role in Oxford’s side over the course of the 2019/20 campaign. He featured in 39 games across all competitions, scoring seven goals and laying on seven assists.

Overall, he has scored 13 and provided 13 assists in 104 games since signing from Liverpool in January 2018.

