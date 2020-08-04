Portsmouth have confirmed on their official club website that defender Lee Brown has put pen to paper on a new deal amid links with Rotherham United, Hull City and Wycombe Wanderers.

Reports claimed last week – as covered here on The72 – that defender Lee Brown was attracting Championship interest. Portsmouth’s vice-captain was said to be on the radars of Rotherham United, Hull City and Wycombe Wanderers. Now, an update has emerged on his situation.

It has been confirmed that Brown has signed a new deal with Portsmouth. The defender has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal at Fratton Park, keeping him with the club until the summer of 2022.

Upon the confirmation of Brown’s new deal, the 29-year-old spoke to the club’s official website. He said he is over the moon to have agreed on a new deal and is looking forward to pushing on after last season’s play-off heartbreak. He said:

“I’m over the moon to get the deal over the line and am looking forward to the new season. It’s come around so quickly and everyone’s ready to go again with some serious intent to get promoted.

“It was obviously disappointing to lose on penalties in the play-offs, but it helps to have a few weeks off to refresh.

“Now everyone is raring to go again and we’ll be working extremely hard to bring success to the club. Last season was a frustrating one for me because of injuries. I’ve never really experienced that before, so now I’m determined to kick on.”

In two years with Portsmouth, Brown has played in 72 games across all competitions. Along the way, he has netted one goal and laid on six assists.

