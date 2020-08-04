Football Insider has reported that Bolton Wanderers are eyeing a free transfer deal for former Everton youngster Gethin Jones.

Bolton Wanderers have already been busy in the summer transfer window. After their relegation to League Two, Ian Evatt’s side have brought in Billy Crellin (loan), Tom White (loan), Liam Gordon, Brandon Comley, Antoni Sarcevic, Matt Gilks, Eoin Doyle, Ricardo Santos and George Taft.

Now, the club could look to add another new player. It has been claimed that Bolton Wanderers are looking to sign free agent defender Gethin Jones. Former Everton youngster Jones is available for nothing after his one-year deal with Carlisle United came to an end.

Football Insider reports that Jones has in fact agreed a deal to join Evatt’s Wanderers. The finishing touches are being put on the signing after the two parties came to an agreement over personal terms.

Jones, 24, started his career with Everton and after working his way through their youth ranks, played in one senior game for the club. He spent time on loan with Plymouth Argyle and Barnsley before joining Fleetwood Town in January 2018.

After 19 appearances and a loan spell with Mansfield Town, Jones left the Cod Army and joined Carlisle United last summer. Now, with his Carlisle deal done, another move looks to be on the horizon for Jones.

Bolton Wanderers fans, would you be happy with the signing of Jones this summer?

