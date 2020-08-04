Plymouth Argyle have announced the signing of former Ipswich Town and Coventry City striker Frank Nouble on their official club website after he was released by Colchester United.

Experienced striker Frank Nouble departed Colchester United upon the expiry of his contract. However, the former West Ham youngster has not been without a club long, with Plymouth Argyle moving to snap him up.

The Pilgrims announced Nouble’s arrival on their official club website on Monday evening but eluded mentioning how long his contract with the club is.

Upon the announcement of the deal, Nouble spoke about the move. The 28-year-old said he is over the moon to have made the move after an uncertain period following his Colchester United departure. He said:

“I’m over the moon, to be fair. Happy that things have got sorted out quite early in this lockdown period, and I’m just really looking forward to playing football now.

“It’s been hard. Every walk of life has been troubled by these times. As a footballer, it’s quite hard not to have that normal routine of a pre-season. Everything has been up in the air, for me personally, I’m just happy that I’m now here, and I can do what I can for the Argyle fans.”

Nouble has bags of Football League experience. He spent time on loan with West Brom, Swindon Town, Swansea City, Barnsley, Charlton Athletic and Gillingham before making a permanent move to Wolves in 2012. Half a season later, Nouble was on the move again, signing for Ipswich Town.

Nouble scored five goals and laid on five assists in 60 appearances, also spending time on loan with Coventry City, who he later joined permanently. After seven goals and four assists in 34 games, the striker then spent time in China from June 2015 to February 2016.

Nouble returned to England with Gillingham later in 2016 and went on to play for Newport County and Colchester, now joining Plymouth.

Are you happy with Nouble’s arrival? Let us know what your thoughts on the deal are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Ipswich Town news, one of the club’s strikers is attracting interest from Championship new boys – discover more about that story here.

Happy with Nouble's arrival?