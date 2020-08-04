According to a report from West London Sport, QPR are set to offer defensive midfielder Dominic Ball a new contract.

Utility man Dominic Ball only signed for QPR last summer, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal after joining on a free transfer from Rotherham United.

Now, after a decent first campaign with the R’s, Ball could be in line for a new contract. West London Sport reports that QPR are set to offer the defensive midfielder a new contract before the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

After a strong first campaign playing at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, manager Mark Warburton is keen to reward his performances with a new contract. Ball has a year remaining on his current deal, so it would be a wise move to tie him down to a new contract.

Overall, Ball featured in 35 games across all competitions, scoring one goal and laying on two assists in the process. He featured heavily in defensive midfield, also filling in at centre-back if needs be. Ball started in all of Rangers’ Championship games from February 1st onwards, nailing down a spot in the starting 11.

With QPR looking to offer Ball a new deal, the club will be hoping they can secure his long-term future. Would you be happy to see Ball sign a new deal with QPR? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

