Dundee Nnited boss Micky Mellon is rumoured to be ready to bolster his squad, and, according to sources around suffolk, his attention is closely attached to Ipswich town.

Mellon, the former manager of Tranmere Rovers is a known admirer of Ipswich frontman James Norwood, 29, who played for Mellon at Prenton Park prior to last summers move south, whilst out-of-favour Defender Toto Nsiala is also on the Scottish gaffers wish list

Nsiala, 28, hasn’t enjoyed his stay in Suffolk, moving from Shrewsbury with previous manager Paul Hurst, Toto never established himself in the team, and spent the majority of last season on-loan at Bolton Wanderers, the Congolese international is also rumoured to be keen on a fresh start, and Scotland could well provide it.

Norwood leaving Ipswich seems less likely, with a lack of experienced frontmen at the club, and want-away Kayden Jackson allegedly pushing for a move too, it would come as a surprise if both left, especially with no real financial swing to replace either easily.

Other than Dundee United, Fleetwood are also rumoured to be keen on Norwood, Joey Barton having gone on record last summer about his admiration for the goal-scoring joker, Norwood wage demands may scupper any move from Fleetwood, Norwood allegedly one of the highest earners at Portman Road.

If Norwood were to leave, one ex-blue apparently keen on a return is Brett Pitman, the 32-yer-old having left Portsmouth after his contract expired, whether Pitman would fit Paul Lamberts plan is another story.

With the season looming large despite any official confirmation, we have jumped into the rumour mill with both feet.