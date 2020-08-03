Fleetwood Town have completed the signing of Jordan Rossiter as confirmed by the club website.

Rossiter came through the Liverpool academy and was regarded as one of their top prospects at the time. He was so highly rated back then that when Robbie Fowler watched him a match, the club legend compared him to Steven Gerrard. Unfortunately for him, Rossiter never broke through into the Liverpool first team, only making one league appearance for the side.

He would go on to move to Rangers but while he has shown talent while with the Scottish giants, injuries have hampered his development and restricted him from chances in the first team. He has been out on loan to try and get a run of games, first at Bury but most recently with Fleetwood. He was impressing with the Cod Army until once again, injuries intervened. He suffered a serious injury during the match against Tranmere Rovers and he wasn’t able to play another game that season. During his absence, Fleetwood did well and got into the Sky Bet League One play-offs.

But now that Rossiter is fit and ready to play again, Fleetwood moved quickly to sign him up on a permanent deal. The 23-year-old midfielder has signed a one-year deal with Fleetwood with the option of another 12 months. Now with him being signed with the Lancashire club, he’ll be hoping to stay fit and help them go one further next season and finally get promoted to the Sky Bet Championship.

