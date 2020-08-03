Bolton Wanderers are set to make a move to try and sign Fleetwood Town’s Billy Crellin on loan according to a report from the Bolton News.

It was a miserable year for Bolton as their relegation to Sky Bet League Two was almost inevitable right from the start. Now that they are in the bottom tier of the EFL and have Ian Evatt in charge of the club, they can now start to rebuild and try to get out of this division on the first attempt.

And one of the players that Bolton are going to be trying to sign is a keeper that may be a star of the future, albeit only on loan. Crellin is currently contracted to Fleetwood and has come through their youth system to make five appearances for their first team. He has also got experience during loan spells with FC United and Chorley. But what marks him out as a potentially special player is the fact he is a regular for England’s youth sides. He most recently featured for the England U20s, a team he has got two caps for so far.

Now though, Crellin needs first team action on a regular basis, something it doesn’t look like he’ll be getting at Fleetwood in the coming season. This is why a temporary move to Bolton may be good for both parties. Bolton would get a talented young goalkeeper for the season while Fleetwood would see one of the prospects get experience in what you’d expect to be a fight for promotion.

