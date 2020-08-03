Morecambe have completed the signing of Nathaniel Knight-Percival as confirmed by the club website.

The 33-year-old defender started his career in non-league football with Histon and after an impressive spell with Wrexham, he’d finally graduate to the EFL. Since then, he has played for the likes of Peterborough United, Shrewsbury Town and most recently Carlisle United who decided to release him this summer. He was able to register over 100 appearances for Bradford City during a three-year stint with the Bantams.

Now as he approaches the end of his career, he has signed a one-year contract with Morecambe. The Shimps had a poor season and finished 22nd after Sky Bet League Two was finished through the Points Per Game system. With there being two relegation spots again next season, Morecambe know they need to improve if they want to avoid being relegated next season. The signing of an experienced defender will help them get better going into next season.

Following the completion of the signing, Knight-Percival said: “I’m very happy to get the deal done.

“There’s always a worry when you are out of contract so I’m glad to have got this sorted and looking forward to joining Morecambe.”

His new head coach Derek Adams added: “Nathaniel is an experienced, natural left sided centre half who has was part of the Bradford side that got to the League 1 playoffs a few seasons ago.

“He will be a good addition to the squad and another we look forward to working with.”

Will Knight-Percival be a good signing for Morecambe?