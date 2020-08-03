QPR are looking at signing Chelsea’s Izzy Brown as a replacement for Eberechi Eze according to a report from West London Sport.

It appears that the R’s are starting to accept that they will probably be losing Eberechi Eze at some point this summer. He has been a star player for the West London side over the last two seasons but with QPR not looking like they will be challenging for promotion any time soon, a move is the only chance Eze will get to play in the top tier anytime soon. Crystal Palace are preparing to make a bid for Eze and that might be the move that happens.

With Eze looking like he might be leaving soon, QPR must be smart and find a replacement as soon as possible. They are already looking at potential options. It has already been revealed that are looking at signing Muamer Tankovic and this report went on to say there is a younger winger the R’s also want.

That man is Izzy Brown, a Chelsea starlet who has been able to do good work while out on loan at Sky Bet Championship teams. He has only made one league appearance for his contracted club but has been out on loan at clubs such as Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town and most recently Luton Town. It is currently unknown whether QPR would be Brown’s latest loan move or a permanent deal. It may be that after years of loans, Brown might be ready for a permanent move somewhere which would be a huge boost for QPR.

Would Brown be a good signing for QPR?