Ipswich Town are planning to swoop for Richard Keogh according to a report from TWTD.

The 33-year-old defender has had a long career and has played for the likes of Bristol City, Carlisle United and Coventry City. Most recently he has been at Derby County but despite being a fan favourite at the club, his time at the club came to a very controversial end.

He was sacked from the club after he was a passenger in a car crash where teammates Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence were drivers. In the crash he sustained anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligament damage which ruled him out for the season, meaning no new club would be on the horizon for a while. He did appeal against his sacking from the club but it was rejected by Derby.

Now that the summer transfer window is here, Keogh is hoping to find a new club. And even though he is coming off the back of a serious injury caused by an off-the-pitch issue, plenty of teams are said to be interested in signing him. Even with those issues, it appears that getting an experienced defender on the books is too much to pass up on.

Most of these clubs that are interested in Keogh are still unknown but one team has been revealed by this report. Ipswich are one of the sides that are going to be trying to sign Keogh this summer. They missed out on the Sky Bet League play-offs following some disastrous second half of the season form and they believe adding some more experience to their defence will be a huge boost to them.

Would Keogh be a good signing for Ipswich?