Accrington Stanley have confirmed the arrival of former Fulham and Scunthorpe United defender Cameron Burgess on their official club website.

Defender Cameron Burgess’ contract with Scunthorpe United came to an end earlier this summer. His three-year stint with the Glanford Park outfit came to an end and now, Burgess has been snapped up by a new club.

Former Fulham youngster Burgess has signed for Accrington Stanley, becoming the club’s first signing of the summer window. He joins on a free transfer, putting pen to paper on a three-year contract with the club.

Upon the announcement, Stanley boss John Coleman expressed his delight after securing the signing of his number one target. He said Burgess will come in to provide cover and competition for both Ross Sykes and Mark Hughes. He said:

“Cameron was my main target over the summer and I am glad we got it over the line. I spoke to owner Andy Holt as we couldn’t make too many signings but he allowed me to sign one and I am glad I have got him.



“Mark can’t go on forever but he is fit enough to compete this year. We had a terrible raft of injuries towards the end of last season and we were left with no centre-halves so you have got to have competition.

“It could also lend to a change of system with the opportunity to play three at the back. This will cover all bases.”

Burgess, 24, has plenty of experience at League One level. He came through Fulham’s academy, featuring four times for their senior side while spending time out on loan with Ross County, Cheltenham Town, Oldham Athletic and Bury before a permanent move to Scunthorpe.

With the Iron, Burgess played 73 times, spending time on loan with Salford City last season.

Now, with his latest career move confirmed, Burgess will be hoping to push on and make an effort to break into John Coleman’s starting 11.

