League Two side Carlisle United have confirmed on their official club website that former Manchester United youngster George Tanner – who was linked with Derby County and Blackburn Rovers in January – has joined the club.

As covered here on The72 in the January transfer window, young defender George Tanner has previously attracted Championship interest. Derby County and Blackburn Rovers were linked with Tanner in January. Now, after his departure from Manchester United, Tanner has joined a new club.

League Two side Carlisle United have moved to snap Tanner up on a free transfer. The young full-back becomes Carlisle’s first signing of the summer transfer window, putting pen to paper on a two-year contract with the club.

Upon the announcement, Carlisle manager Chris Beech expressed his delight at securing the deal for Tanner. Speaking to the club’s official website, he gave fans a preview of what they can expect from the youngster, saying:

“I’m delighted to be able to bring George in. He comes to us with tremendous pedigree, having been at Manchester United since he was 8, and having progressed all the way through their system, as well as representing England through the various age groups.

“George is naturally a right-back, but he can also play further forward, or as a left-back. He’s strong in his one against one situations and has pace, power and strength to get forward.”

Tanner came through Manchester United’s youth ranks and got his first taste of senior football with Morecambe in the first half of the 2019/20 campaign. He played in 29 games across all competitions before switching to Salford City, but he never appeared for the Ammies.

Now with Carlisle United, Tanner will be looking to work his way up the divisions and impress with his new club.

