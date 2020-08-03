Morecambe have confirmed the signing of former Bradford City and Peterborough United defender Nathaniel Knight-Percival on their official club website.

After being released by Carlisle United, Nathaniel Knight-Percival has found himself a new club. The former Peterborough United and Bradford City man has moved to League Two outfit Morecambe, signing on a free transfer.

Knight-Percival, 33, has put pen to paper on a one-year contract with the Shrimps, keeping him at the club for the 2020/21 campaign.

Upon the announcement, Knight-Percival spoke to the club’s official website to express his delight at the move. He said:

“I’m very happy to get the deal done. There’s always a worry when you are out of contract so I’m glad to have got this sorted and looking forward to joining Morecambe.”

Morecambe boss Derek Adams also spoke upon the defender’s arrival, saying he is happy to have secured a deal for the experienced Knight-Percival. He said:

“Nathaniel is an experienced, natural left sided centre half who has was part of the Bradford side that got to the League 1 playoffs a few seasons ago.

“He will be a good addition to the squad and another we look forward to working with.”

Knight-Percival has plenty of experience at Football League level. He came through Histon’s academy and spent time with Wrexham before signing for Peterborough United in 2012.

Two years later, the defender linked up with Shrewsbury Town and another two years later Knight-Percival signed for Bradford City. He spent three years with the Bantams prior to signing for Carlisle United last summer.

After a short stint with Carlisle, Knight-Percival has now linked up with Morecambe and will be hoping to impress under Derek Adams.

