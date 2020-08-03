Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen to beat Leeds United and Newcastle United in the race for Sunderland sensation Daniel Neil according to Football Insider.

Leeds have already made an approach for the 18-year-old midfielder but it now appears Wolves could be the front runners for the youngster.

Neil is highly rated by the Sunderland hierarchy but he could be the latest young star to leave the Black Cats this summer as they look to raise funds following the Coronavirus pandemic.

Scouts have been sent to watch Neil and the central midfielder is believed to have such potential that he could make the step up from playing under 23’s football to making waves in the first-team.

Neil has been a regular for the Sunderland under 23’s and he has already played 29 matches at that level after being a regular goalscorer from midfield for the under-18s.

Josh Maja has led a high number of rising stars quitting Sunderland in the last two years, with Bali Mumba joining Norwich City and now Neil looks set to depart as well.

Neil is available in this transfer window for a six-figure fee that would be paid to Sunderland for his training and development costs.

Wolves have huge financial resources which they are hoping can blow Leeds out of the water in the race to sign Neil as well as them already being an established Premier League outfit.

It is yet to be known if Neil would immediately stake a claim for a first-team berth but he is certainly a player with undoubted potential for the future.

Would Daniel Neil be a good signing for Leeds United?