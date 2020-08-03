According to a report from West London Sport, QPR have enquired about a possible move for £1m rated former Fulham winger Muamer Tankovic.

With star men Eberechi Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel being frequently linked with moves away from QPR, the club will be eyeing some new creative forces in the event they both depart.

Now, it has been claimed that QPR are looking at the free agent market for options. As per a report from West London Sport, Rangers have made an enquiry regarding winger Muamer Tankovic.

Formerly of Fulham, Tankovic is available for nothing after he departed Swedish side Hammarby at the end of his contract. He has been a free agent since the start of July, meaning he is free to negotiate terms with any club.

Tankovic, 25, started out with IFK Norrkoping before linking up with Fulham in 2011. He came through the club’s youth ranks and appeared six times for the senior team, providing one assist before leaving for AZ Alkmaar in 2014.

With AZ, Tankovic scored 16 goals and laid on 12 assists in 77 appearances across all competitions. His form for the Dutch side him a place in Sweden’s national team, for whom he has appeared five times.

In 2017, Tankovic then returned to his home nation with Hammarby, where he has continued to impress. The winger scored 30 times and provided 15 assists in 88 games across all competitions before leaving earlier this summer.

Now a free agent, it will be interesting to see if Tankovic makes a return to England with QPR in a potential bargain deal.

