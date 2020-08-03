Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has urged the Whites to go all out and sign ‘special’ Brentford striker Ollie Watkins this summer in an interview with Football Insider.

The 24-year-old has an £18million release clause in his contract which could see him depart the Bees this summer but this could be dependent on whether they win promotion to the Premier League.

Brentford face Fulham in the Championship play-off final on Tuesday evening where they will be hoping to secure a spot in the top-flight next season.

Watkins has scored 26 goals in 49 appearances this season and has enjoyed a hugely impressive campaign for Thomas Frank’s side and Whelan has claimed that Leeds should be ‘all over’ a deal for the attacker.

“I really hope that Fulham can do the job on Tuesday so we can have him at Leeds United,” Whelan said.

“When you look at his age, his attributes and the season that he has had, anywhere in and around the £18million region would be a good price.”

“He is a really, really special player. He has been converted from a winger into a centre-forward and that is not easy to do. That is a difficult task because you need a different skill set but he can hold the ball, he has pace, strength and is clinical in front of goal.”

“He knows where the back of the net is and those sort of players cost money.“

There is little doubt of the quality of Watkins with him having been a crucial part of Brentford’s promotion charge this season but should they win promotion it would surely be a more difficult task to lure him to Elland Road.

Interest in the striker has been rife with West Bromwich Albion also having been linked with a move for Watkins.

