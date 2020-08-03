Speaking to the club’s official website, loan man Rhian Brewster has bid farewell to Swansea City, admitting he does not know what Liverpool’s plans are for him next season.

Rhian Brewster’s time on loan with Swansea City saw him show why he is one of Liverpool’s hottest prospects. The striker linked up with Steve Cooper’s side in January and notched up an impressive goal tally.

In 22 appearances, Brewster found the back of the net 11 times across all competitions. His goalscoring form helped fire Swansea City to the play-offs but they eventually fell to Brentford in the semi-finals.

Now, with Swansea’s campaign over, Brewster’s time at the Liberty Stadium has come to an end. Upon the end of the season, Brewster has reflected on his time with the Swans. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said he loved every moment of his time with the club, also admitting he does not know what next season holds for him.

“I have loved every moment of it,” he said.

“I love the club, I love the fans, I love the staff, I love everybody here.

“I don’t know what is going to happen next year but if I don’t come back Swansea will always be in my heart. I’ll be Swansea forever and I will always keep tabs on them no matter what. I just hope that the boys just go for it again next season.

“If I’m here then we’ll all push together, but if I’m not then I hope the boys dig deep, go for it again and don’t look back.

“They will use this as motivation as I know we’re not going to want to feel like this again. I think we should just keep pushing and pushing and I love everyone at the club.”

With Brewster seemingly more than open to a return to Swansea City next season, it will be interesting to see if the Championship side can come to an agreement to re-sign Brewster from Liverpool.

