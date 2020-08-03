Leeds United have joined the race to sign Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff according to The Telegraph.

There has been interest in Longstaff from foreign sides as well as Championship club Watford with talks between the youngster and Newcastle progressing at a slow rate with his wages providing something of a stumbling block.

Newcastle could risk losing one of their most promising youngsters with his deal expiring this summer but although he would be classed as a ‘free agent’ Leeds would be required to pay a compensation fee for him.

Longstaff is originally from Rotherham in Yorkshire and a move back to the City could be tempting for the 20-year-old.

The midfielder could prove to be a real bargain in this transfer window with his potential clear for all to see having already scored two goals for the Toon against Manchester United.

Italian outfit Udinese have been monitoring the availability of the youngster and have offered him a £30,000 a week on a five-year deal which would make him their highest-paid player.

Longstaff has already reportedly turned down Newcastle’s offer of £15,000 per week as he wants closer to £25,000.

Leeds are looking to add young and promising players to their squad this summer ahead of their return to the Premier League and the acquisition of Longstaff on a cut-price deal could represent excellent business by Marcelo Bielsa.

However, with competition from clubs from abroad, Leeds will need to act quickly if they want to secure the signing of Longstaff.

Would Matty Longstaff be a good signing for Leeds United?