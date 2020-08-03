Leeds United star Stuart Dallas has said that they are hoping to emulate their Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United next season as reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Leeds were promoted to the Premier League as Champions following a highly impressive campaign and will now make their return to the top-flight for the first time in 16 years.

The Yorkshire rivals battled it out in 2018/19 for an automatic promotion spot and Leeds were ultimately pipped to second place by the Blades.

Sheffield United enjoyed a thoroughly impressive season in the Premier League finishing in ninth place with relegation never even a distinct possibility with them only just missing out on a European place.

Manager Chris Wilder was hailed by many as the Manager of the Season and Dallas has praised the job done by Wilder and hopes that Leeds can emulate them next season.

“The club will obviously strengthen and we’ll go next season looking to do exactly what Sheffield United have done,” the 29-year-old said.

“I think they deserve massive credit. I don’t think they’ve added too many players to their team and it just shows what hard work can do. They’ve an incredible manager so I’m sure that’s what the club will be looking to do.”

Leeds and Sheffield United will both represent Yorkshire in the Premier League next season and although the Whites will need to add some reinforcements they do have a good, strong core to the team.

If Marcelo Bielsa can continue his excellent recruitment there is no reason why they can’t go on to have a successful first season in the top-flight.

