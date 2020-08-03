Crystal Palace are set to make an opening offer for West Ham United target and QPR winger Eberechi Eze according to West London Sport.

Eze is a wanted man this summer with the promising youngster on the transfer list of many Premier League clubs ahead of a possible switch to the top-flight.

The winger has scored 14 goals and provided eight assists in a dazzling season for the 22-year-old who has lit up the Championship stage.

QPR are believed to value Eze at around £20million but it appears unlikely that Palace will enter negotiations at such a high initial fee.

The Eagles are rumoured to be looking to offer in the region of around £12million for the hotshot who is also being eyed by West Ham with manager David Moyes keen on bringing in more young and hungry Championship players following the purchase of Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen.

Should Palace fail with a move for Eze they are also open to a move for fellow QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel who has also enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season at the London club.

Osayi-Samuel was believed to be on the verge of a move to Club Brugge but he is still mulling over a move with other offers also on the table.

It is thought that Eze is the number one target for both Palace and West Ham with QPR hoping that with a host of clubs interested it could spark a bidding war for the forward.

It does appear only a matter of time before Eze makes a move to the Premier League with Rangers being able to recoup a high fee for the winger seemingly too good to turn down following the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Would Eberechi Eze be a good signing for Crystal Palace?