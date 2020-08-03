Leeds United are set to boost their attack as they look to pursue a deal for £25million rated Norwich City winger Emiliano Buendia according to The Sun.

The Whites have been continually linked with a move for the Argentinian and with the Canaries having now been relegated from the Premier League, Leeds are expected to push ahead with a move for the starlet.

Buendia could cost Leeds up to £25million but is seen as a quality replacement for 35-year-old Pablo Hernandez who is unlikely to be able to play week in week out in the top-flight.

The 23-year-old made 36 appearances in the Premier League last season and was the star player in an otherwise poor team last term.

He scored one goal and provided seven assists and despite his record looking not particularly impressive it is likely his statistics would improve with quality players around him which he would have should he make the move to Elland Road.

However, Leeds are pinning all of their hopes of Buendia with rumours that they are also monitoring the availability of Bruges winger and Arsenal target Emmanuel Dennis.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have also approached Bruges’ Belgian rivals Gent over attacking midfielder Jonathan David who is also attracting the attention of Arsenal.

Leeds are being linked with a whole host of attacking options this summer with Patrick Bamford having been heavily relied on last season as the main senior striker at the club.

Buendia would be an ideal acquisition for Bielsa with the potential for development at the Yorkshire giants and his top-flight experience also being an advantage.

