Luton Town have offered a new deal to midfielder Glen Rea, as per Luton Today.

Nathan Jones’ side have secured their Championship status for another year and are looking to build on that achievement in the next campaign.

Rea, who is 25 years old, fought back from injury last term to help the Bedfordshire side stay up against the odds.

Luke Berry and Danny Hylton have penned new deals with the Hatters so could Rea be next? Kazenga LuaLua is also out of contract at the moment.

Rea joined Luton in 2016 and has since been part of their side who have risen from League Two to the Championship during his time at the club.

He is a useful player for Luton to have in their squad as he is versatile and can play in midfield or defence if needed. Jones knows him well from his first spell as manager and will be eager for him to stay.

Rea has made just under 150 appearances in his four years at the club. However, one sticking point over a new deal is the fact he has struggled with injury over the past year.

He spent time on loan at Woking earlier this season to build up match fitness and has since forced his way back into the Luton side.

Prior to his move to the Hatters, Rea started his career at Brighton and Hove Albion and went onto make two appearances for their first-team. He had a loan spell at Southend United in 2015 before joining initially joining Luton on loan, a move they made permanent shortly after.

Will Rea stay?