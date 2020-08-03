Sunderland want to sign Kosovo international Arbenit Xhemajli, as per a report by the Chronicle Live.

The Black Cats have identified the Swiss second tier centre-back as a potential recruit.

He currently plays for Neuchatel Xamax but could be on his way to the Stadium of Light this summer as Phil Parkinson’s side look to continue their recruitment drive.

Sunderland are hoping next season is the year they make their return to the Championship. They are gearing up for a third consecutive season in League One.

The North East outfit have landed ex-Millwall favourite Aiden O’Brien and former Preston North End and Bristol City defender Bailey Wright over the past couple of days.

They are now looking for a possible defensive partner for Wright and see Xhemajli as an ideal candidate.

The 22-year-old, who is 6ft 3inc, started his career as a youngster on the books at FC Zurich but was released by the Swiss giants three years ago.

He subsequently moved to Neuchatel Xamax and has since become a key player for them in the second division. He is highly-rated by them and they will face a battle to hold onto him over the coming weeks.

Xhemajli’s form since 2017 has also caught the attention of the Kosovo national team, who handed him his first international cap in a friendly against Albania.

Not many Sunderland fans will know much about him but he would add more depth and competition to their defence.

