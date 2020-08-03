Barrow AFC have completed the signing of Callum Gribbin on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

The ex-Manchester United and Sheffield United midfielder has joined the Bluebirds on a one-year deal, with the option for a further year.

Barrow are gearing up for their return to the Football League for the first time in 48 years and have been bust since their promotion. David Dunn’s side have brought in Tom Beadling, Mike Jones, Luke James and Matthew Platt over recent weeks.

Gribbin has now made the move to Holker Street and will add more options and depth to their midfield departement.

The 21-year-old started his career at Manchester United and rose up through the youth ranks at Old Trafford. He never made a senior appearance for the Premier League giants but was a key player for their youth sides.

Gribbin regularly trained with United’s first-team during Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho’s reigns at the club but was released by the North West side last year.

He subsequently linked up with fellow top flight side Sheffield United and has spent the past year on the books at Bramall Lane during Chris Wilder’s sides’ impressive first season back in the big time.

However, Gribbin was released by the Blades and will now be looking forward to the next chapter of his career at Barrow.

These are exciting times to be a Barrow fan and it will be interesting to see how he gets for Dunn’s outfit.

Is Gribbin a good signing for Barrow?