West Bromwich Albion have reportedly made a bid of around £8.5million for Croatian forward Mislav Orsic according to Croatian outlet IndexHR.

The Baggies have previously been linked with the attacker in the January transfer window and were believed to have had two bids rejected by Dinamo Zagreb.

It is claimed that Albion are awaiting an answer from Zagreb in terms of their latest offer as they look to add attaching reinforcements to their squad ahead of their Premier League return.

Orsic brings an added versatility to the table with him able to play as a winger or a striker which would be of further benefit to Slaven Bilic’s side assuming they can secure a deal for him.

Orsic scored 21 goals last season and he also scored a hat-trick in the Champions League against Atalanta further highlighting his growing profile as he broke into the Croatian national side and has since made three appearances on the international stage.

The Croatian is under contract with Zagreb until 2022 and with another increased offer it appears they are determined to get their man this summer.

West Brom could face competition for Orsic however, with reports that Sevilla are also said to be interested in the attacker and with the Spanish club able to offer European football this could throw a spanner in the works.

Slaven Bilic’s side are eager to bring in at least one striker to add to their attacking department with the likes of Hal Robson-Kanu, Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore failing to find the net on a consistent basis in the Championship.

With a step up in quality in the Premier League, the Midlands club will need to add more goals to their side if they want to avoid an immediate return to the second tier.

