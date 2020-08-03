Salford City want to sign Norwich City goalkeeper Aston Oxborough, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Norwich. Young keeper Oxborough due to go in at Salford at home. (@reluctantnicko)

The Ammies are set to continue their summer recruitment drive by bringing the young goalkeeper to League Two.

Oxborough, who is 22 years old, is set to leave Norwich on loan again for more first-team experience.

The ex-England Under-16 international is highly-rated by the Canaries but is still down the pecking order at Carrow Road. He joined them 10 years ago and has since progressed up through their youth ranks.

Oxborough has been a key player for Norwich’s youth sides over the past few years but has never made a senior appearance for Daniel Farke’s side.

He was loaned out to National League South side Wealdstone last season and spent five months in non-league from August to January.

Salford are one of the busiest sides in League Two at the moment and have brought in the likes of Ian Henderson, Tom Clarke, Jason Lowe, Ashley Hunter and Jordan Turnbull.

Graham Alexander’s men could be a force to reckoned with next term as they eye promotion to League One for the first time in their history.

They are now poised to bring in Oxborough to compete for their number one jersey next season. Would he be a good signing for them? Let us know in the poll below.



